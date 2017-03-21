Difficult Discussions: Intersectionality

Please join us during Diversity Week to engage in discussions about intersectionality and the many ways in which our identities can be privileged and marginalized. This difficult discussion is designed to engage students, staff, and faculty from diverse backgrounds in dialogue to promote learning, growth, and understanding amongst our campus community. This event is free and open to all!

Where: Student Union Building (SUB) – Matador Room





When: Tuesday March 21, 2017 from 5:15-6:45 PM





If you are interested in attending and want more information, please feel free to contact Kourtney Howell by phone: (806)-743-7556 or by email: kourtney.howell@ttu.edu



