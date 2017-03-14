The Women’s Studies Program examines the cultural and social construction of gender, explores the history, experiences and contributions of women to society, and studies the influences of gender on the lives of women and men.



If you are interested in adding to your critical thinking skills and focusing on a career that intersects multiple perspectives of diversity, our program will be a good addition to your academic plan.

Summer II

WS 5340.001 Special Topics in Women's Studies: Feminism through the Lens: Documentary films, feminism and social change. | CRN# 68626 | MTWRF 6PM-6:50PM | Dr. Charlotte Dunham

What will the course cover?

Documentary film has an emotional and intellectual impact that can be a powerful tool for reaching audiences in an effort to educate, create awareness and promote gender equality. This class will focus on the ways that documentary film makers have used film as a tool for social change, in the U.S. and globally. We will study the films, the filmmakers and the feminist issues that were the catalyst for these films in an effort to understand the role of film is women’s movements.

What are students saying about our program and classes?

Students Speak Out



Contact the graduate advisor, Dr. Charlotte Dunham, to make an appointment for advising.



For more information or questions about the Women's Studies Program check our web site at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies or contact (806) 742.4335