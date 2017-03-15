|
The Women’s Studies Program is seeking happy helpers to assist with its upcoming 33rd Annual All-University Conference. The Conference is open to the public, scheduled for Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. in the Student Union Building, (Upper Level). You can volunteer for one hour or more as your schedule permits.
Volunteer Positions
- Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of activities such as; registration monitor, technical monitor, session time monitor, greeters/guides, ushers/ticket takers, etc. This opportunity is highly beneficial to those students in need of building their resume.
- We will work with you, even if you can only provide us an hour of your day. You do not have to commit to the whole time frame and there is not a limit to the amount of time you spend with us.
- To view the position types go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_volunteer.php
Contact (How do I apply?)
For more information visit our web site or contact the Women's Studies Program, womens.studies@ttu.edu , (806) 742.4335
- To confirm your interest and availability, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at Women's Studies, womens.studies@ttu.edu ASAP.
- Positions are still available but if you want a specific job and time contact us soon! We need your help to make this conference a success.
|Posted:
3/15/2017
Originator:
Patricia Earl
Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu
Department:
Womens Studies Program
