April 26th is Denim Day! Join us and other departments across campus to encourage your co-workers to wear jeans with a purpose.

For the past 17 years, Peace Over Violence has run its Denim Day campaign on a Wednesday in April in honor of Sexual Violence Awareness Month. The campaign was originally triggered by a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to this case and the activism surrounding it.

Since then, wearing jeans on Denim Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault. In this rape prevention education campaign we ask community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual assault.

How to host an event in your office? Don your favorite pair of jeans to increase awareness and promote an end to victim-blaming! Encourage your members to participate in International Denim Day to take a stand against sexual violence and victim blaming. Employees of the participating organization can decide to donate money to wear jeans on April 26, and their donations could go to local organizations that provide support for survivors of sexual violence. Visit the Denim Day web site for details on media, including a social media toolkit.



To receive Denim Day materials for your office visit the Denim Day, web site; http://denimdayinfo.org

Each day, people witness a continuum of behaviors that range from being respectful and safe, to using language that is pervasive and normalized due to societal attitudes about gender and sexuality. By working together we can highlight sexual violence as a major issue in our communities and reinforce the need for prevention efforts.

Post your pictures online using the hashtag #TTUSAAM

For details on other events scheduled throughout the month of April visit; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_SAAM.php

