Health & Spirituality Week
Hosted by Office of Global Health
March 20th-24th-- Academic Classroom Building, TTUHSC campus, 3601 4th Street
Monday
March 20
Panel discussion:
Grief & Loss
Noon in ACB 110
Tuesday
March 21
Panel discussion:
Miracles & Healing
Noon in ACB 110
Wednesday
March 22
Panel discussion:
Shame
Noon in ACB 110
Thursday
March 23
The Sacred in
the Secular:
Readings &
Discussion
Noon in ACB 250
Friday
March 24
film screening
Hold Your Breath
Noon in ACB 120
For more information about the event, please call 806-743-2901 or e-mail globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.