Prospects for Freedom and Prosperity : A Panel Discussion featuring Distinguished Scholars

Thursday, March 23, 2017

5:00-6:30 PM

Grand Auditorium (CR 105)

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration

Texas Tech University



The Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU), with financial support from the John Templeton Foundation, has undertaken a three-year sponsored research program titled



The program output contributes to ongoing debates concerning several important questions, building on the research of many scholars – both past and present – and aiming to encourage additional research on the program themes.



The panel discussion will feature commentary and discussion from distinguished scholars, whose research has contributed insights on a number of issues related to the broader program themes.



Featured speakers include:















The panel discussion will be followed by a question and answer period with the authors.



3/15/2017



Charles V Long



charles.v.long@ttu.edu



Free Market Institute



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2017



Grand Auditorium (CR 105, First Floor), Rawls College of Business



