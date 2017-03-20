Health & Spirituality Week

Hosted by Office of Global Health

March 20th-24th-- Academic Classroom Building, TTUHSC campus, 3601 4th Street



Monday

March 20

Panel discussion:

Grief & Loss

Noon in ACB 110





Tuesday

March 21

Panel discussion:

Miracles & Healing

Noon in ACB 110





Wednesday

March 22

Panel discussion:

Shame

Noon in ACB 110





Thursday

March 23

The Sacred in

the Secular:

Readings &

Discussion

Noon in ACB 250

Friday

March 24

film screening

Hold Your Breath

Noon in ACB 120

For more information about the event, please call 806-743-2901 or e-mail globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.