Part of the TTU Worldwide eLearning "Steps to Online Accessibility" Series. This lecture will go over the federal guidelines instructors need to know to keep their courses accessible. Instructors will leave with a check list of items to implement into their courses and learn about the resources at Worldwide eLearning.

Register Here Posted:

3/16/2017



Originator:

Timothy Howard



Email:

timothy.howard@ttu.edu



Department:

Finance and Administration



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 3/23/2017



Location:

Online Webinar



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

