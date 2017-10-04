TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEXT WEEK Join TAB for our Student Film Festival!
Enter our TAB Film Festival to showcase your film for your fellow TTU students to see. Talk about what went into the making of your Film and answer any questions afterwards in a Q&A session after your film screening. Submit your film: https://goo.gl/A9Okrk
If you have any other questions please email Moses Duru at (moses.c.duru@ttu.edu) or Kelsey Jackson (Kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu)

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.
806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu | facebook.com/ttusua | Twitter - @techactivities
4/3/2017

Kelsey M Jackson

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/10/2017

SUB Escondido Theatre

