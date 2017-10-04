Enter our TAB Film Festival to showcase your film for your fellow TTU students to see. Talk about what went into the making of your Film and answer any questions afterwards in a Q&A session after your film screening. Submit your film: https://goo.gl/A9Okrk

If you have any other questions please email Moses Duru at (moses.c.duru@ttu.edu) or Kelsey Jackson (Kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu)



This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

4/3/2017



Kelsey M Jackson



kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/10/2017



SUB Escondido Theatre



