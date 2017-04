Join us at the Escondido today to watch movies made by your fellow red raiders. If you wanted to submit your own film, the deadline has already passed unfortunately. If you have any other questions please email Moses Duru at (moses.c.duru@ttu.edu) or Kelsey Jackson (Kelsey.m.jackson)

Free with TTU Student ID.



This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu | facebook.com/ttusua | Twitter - @techactivities

Posted:

4/10/2017



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/10/2017



Location:

SUB Escondido Theatre



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization