Tech Meditation Society is a free, friendly, drop-in group open to anyone curious about meditation. No experience is necessary and beginners are welcome.



We meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays 12:30-1:15 pm in the University Library Mezzanine Conference Room M102.



The group is led by Brian Quinn, a TTU faculty member and certified meditation teacher.