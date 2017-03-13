Prom season will be here before we know it. Project Prom provides gently used or new tuxedos, suits, prom dresses, accessories, and shoes to low income high school student.



Last year The Bridge was able to serve over 100 young people with prom attire and accessories.

We will be taking donations of prom/party dresses, tuxedos/suits, jewelry, shoes, and other accessories.



Donations are being accepted through March 23rd. And may be dropped off at the Rawls College of Business, Dean’s Suite (second floors), with Jessica Carrillo. Jessica can be reached at 806-834-1312 or via email at Jessica.carrillo@ttu.edu

