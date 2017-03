On Wednesday, March 15th, from 6:00 am and 7:30 am, IT Help Central will conduct maintenance on askIT (http://askit.ttu.edu) in order to improve the mobile experience. Please note during this time, askIT services should remain available.



Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.