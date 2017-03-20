Every student in the studio of Assistant Professor of Trumpet Dr. Andrew Stetson has earned the opportunity to participate in the semi-final round of the National Trumpet Competition, which will take place at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, Colorado from Thursday, March 23, 2017 to Saturday, March 25, 2017. Dr. Stetson’s students will be participating as soloists, as members of a trumpet ensemble, or as a composer whose work comprises an ensemble’s competition entry.

The entire studio will be performing their competition entries in a free recital that will take place on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. in the Hemmle Recital Hall of the TTU School of Music. This recital will serve as the complete studio’s “warmup” prior to their departure for the competition a few days later.





The performing soloists are as follows:

- freshman Brock Alsaffar, performing René Berthelot’s Ballade

- sophomore Jessica Calvit, performing the “Psalm” movement from Joseph Turrin’s Two Portraits

- DMA Performance student Marc Sutton, performing the second and third movements of Michael Mikulka’s Concerto for Trumpet





The performing ensembles are as follows:

- A trumpet octet will be competing in the Large Ensemble division, and will perform Erik Morales’s Infinite Ascent. The students in this ensemble are freshmen Rachel Perkins and Blake Wells; sophomores Jonathan Fortson, Alexander Kolb, and Nicholas Tharp; juniors Aaron Amaya and Tiffany Sumrow; and senior Christina Weston.

- Another ensemble will be performing an arrangement by Dr. Stetson of selections from the Second Piano Concerto of Dmitri Shostakovich. Of special interest is the collaborative nature of this ensemble, which will include a performer on bass trumpet (senior Ethan Munger) from the studio of TTU School of Music Professor of Tuba & Euphonium Dr. Kevin Wass. The performers in this ensemble from Dr. Stetson’s studio are freshman Brock Alsaffar, sophomores Jessica Calvit and Jacob Diewald, and junior Clark Preston.

- Finally, a trumpet quartet will be performing the premiere of a work titled The Four Horsemen that was composed specifically for the quartet’s competition entry by Robert Luther, a DMA Trumpet Performance student who is also a member of Dr. Stetson’s studio. The Four Horsemen is Luther’s contribution to the studio’s activities at the competition, since he has aged out of the competition as a performer. The premiering quartet consists of sophomores Samuel Acosta and Mylon Johnson, junior Pierce Ellison, and DMA student Marc Sutton.





For more information about the National Trumpet Competition, please visit the event’s web site at http://www.nationaltrumpetcomp.org/. For more information about the students and ensembles of Dr. Stetson’s studio, please contact Dr. Andrew Stetson, Assistant Professor of Trumpet, at (806) 834-4069 or at andrew.stetson@ttu.edu.