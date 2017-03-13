Plan to attend one of these sessions to officially change your major to one of the following: Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management, Retail Management, Human Development and Family Studies, Interior Design, or Apparel Design and Manufacturing. Registration is required to attend. Register by going to Human Sciences advising in HS 159 or calling 806-742-1180.

RHIM & RTLM March 29 1:30 - 3:00 April 10 8:30 - 10:00 April 25 10:30 - 12:00

HDFS March 31 2:00 - 3:00 April 11 3:00 - 4:00

ADM & ID March 24 3:00 - 4:00



