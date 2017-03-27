Four distinguished former U.S. Ambassadors from the American Academy of Diplomacy will share their insights into the world’s current foreign policy challenges at the Second Annual Ambassadors Forum on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the International Cultural Center auditorium. This world-class panel discussion will provide foreign policy insight gained from over 100 years of combined foreign service experience. Ambassador Ronald Neuman (former Ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain and Afghanistan), Ambassador Kathleen Stephens (former Ambassador to the Republic of Korea) and Ambassador Kurt Volker (former Ambassador to NATO) will serve as speakers while Ambassador John Beryrle (former Ambassador to the Russian Federation and Bulgaria) will moderate. The panel discussion is free and open to the public.



Sponsors: Center for Global Understanding, The CH Foundation and the Office of International Affairs.

