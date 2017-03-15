Presented by the Texas Tech University School of Music Opera Theatre in collaboration with students from the University Symphony Orchestra, Carlisle Floyd's (1955) is a masterpiece of English-language opera that remains one of the most-performed American operas worldwide.



Written during the turbulent historical period punctuated by McCarthyism (which is mirrored in the plot of the opera), Floyd wrote both the music and the libretto during his professorship at Florida State University. Borrowing heavily from traditional Appalachian musical styles, Protestant hymnody and folk melodies set the tone for Floyd's extrapolation of the Apocryphal tale of Susannah and the Elders.



Taking place in the fictional mountain town of New Hope Valley, Tennessee, Susannah Polk grapples with her church community as she is branded a sinner, and must lock horns with her religious elders in an effort to clear her name.



BE ADVISED: this opera contains mature themes and situations, so audience discretion is advised.



The production will occur on two evenings: Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Both showtimes are at 7:30 P.M. and the production will be staged in the Allen Theatre of the TTU Student Union Building. Parking will be available in the School of Music lot, directly to the south of the Student Union. Susannah

Tickets are available at music.ttu.edu and at Eventbrite.com , or at the door starting one hour prior to each showtime. General admission is $15, seniors (60+) and non-TTU students are $10, and TTU students with a valid ID enter for free. Posted:

3/15/2017



