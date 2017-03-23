TTU’s Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures is an accredited center for the Paris Chamber of Commerce B 2 French for Professionals test. The test will be administered at 1:30 pm on April 12th, 2017 in the Language Learning Laboratory & Research Center, located in the basement of the Foreign Languages building on the TTU campus.





For more information, check out this video: Stand Out with a Business French Diploma!



The cost of the test is 80 Euros ($84.34 USD), due on the day of the test. Registration closes on April 7th.



If you have any questions or would like to register for the test, please email us at Language.Lab@ttu.edu





Posted:

3/23/2017



Originator:

Stephanie Santos



Email:

stephanie.santos@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





