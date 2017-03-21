TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Difficult Discussions: Intersectionality

Difficult Discussions: Intersectionality

 

Please join us during Diversity Week to engage in discussions about intersectionality and the many ways in which our identities can be privileged and marginalized. This difficult discussion is designed to engage students, staff, and faculty from diverse backgrounds in dialogue to promote learning, growth, and understanding amongst our campus community. This event is free and open to all!

 

Where: Student Union Building (SUB) – Matador Room


When: Tuesday March 21, 2017 from 5:15-6:45 PM


If you are interested in attending and want more information, please feel free to contact Kourtney Howell by phone: (806)-743-7556 or by email: kourtney.howell@ttu.edu 


Sponsored by the Black Graduate Student Organization, in collaboration with the Student Counseling Center
Posted:
3/15/2017

Originator:
Kourtney Howell

Email:
kourtney.howell@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
SON Lbk Genl

Event Information
Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM
Event Date: 3/21/2017

Location:
Student Union Building (SUB) – Matador Room

Categories