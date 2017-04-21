Texas law and TTU OP 10.19 require Directors and Operators of summer camps and on-campus programs for minors to ensure that their employees have been trained and certified in sexual abuse/child molestation awareness and prevention. If you are the Director of a summer camp held on the Tech campus or an on-campus program for minor children, please go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/uesa/summer_camp/ to register your summer camp/on-campus program for minors and to get information on no-cost live trainings offered on the Tech campus.

Summer Camp Directors and Operators are criminally liable for ensuring that employees are trained and certified pursuant to Texas law.

For questions, call Paul Ruiz at (806) 834-5415 or email him at paul.ruiz@ttu.edu.