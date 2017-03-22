TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you a FIRST GENERATION COLLEGE (FGC) Student?

Speaker: Jody Randall Cofer, Administrator LGBTQIA, Texas Tech University Center for Campus Life

Date: March 22, 2017

Time: 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Location: Human Sciences 169

FREE FOOD is always provided!

You will also have the opportunity, if you are an FGC student in your first or second year at Texas Tech University, to sign up to join one of two programs: First Year Success (FYS) or Second Year Success (SYS) before or after the event.  Membership is FREE, To learn more about us visit: www.fgc.ttu.edu
