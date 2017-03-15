Texas Tech University Student Financial Aid & Scholarships is extending the 2017-2018 FAFSA priority deadline to March 31st as a result of the challenges students are facing with the inability to utilize the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). If a tax transcript is needed to complete the FAFSA, go to https://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Get-Transcript to request the 2015 Tax Return Transcript.



All estimated awards are based on anticipated state and federal allocation funding levels and program guidelines. If applicable, verification requirements resulting from a submitted FAFSA will need to be submitted and complete prior to any disbursement of aid.