University Student Housing and SGA are sponsoring a Recycled Art Contest with prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.



The competition is open to all students, student organizations, faculty and staff. The specifications are as follows:



1) Materials must be at least 75% recyclable material



2) Form is your choice, i.e. sculpture, jewelry, clothing, etc.



3) Artwork size should not exceed 24" x 36" for sculptures, etc. Clothing has a size exemption. Clothing entries require the artist to provide a way to display the entry.



Judging will be done by votes cast by visitors to the exhibit, so be sure and invite all of your friends. Decisions are final. Winner will be informed by email and announced on facebook/TTUgogreen. Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.



The link to register is https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/artsandcraftscompetition. The event will be Wed. April 26 and the deadline to register is April 23. If you have questions please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu



