Want to write a grant, but you don’t know where to begin? The Doctoral Support Center for Writing & Research Excellence in the College of Education is hosting an online/hybrid Grant Writing Roundtable on April 7 at noon as part of its ongoing DSC Brown Bag Speaker Series. Four experts in grant writing from the College of Education will offer you tips and insights into the grant writing process. You may access this event via Blackboard Collaborate. Visit http://tinyurl.com/dsc-brownbag for more information and to register. This event is open to all Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff, but space is limited! Last chance to register! Register today to secure your spot! Posted:

4/3/2017



Lesley Shelton



lesley.shelton@ttu.edu



EDUC Administration General



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2017



Online Access via Blackboard Link



