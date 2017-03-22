Prof. Bill Hart-Davidson will be visiting Texas Tech next week as part of the English Department’s Communication-Text-Discourse Initiative.

On Wednesday, 22 Mar, 6-8pm in room 106 in the English/Philosophy Building, he will be delivering his lecture/presentation, entitled “Writing in the Age of Robots: (re)Centering Rhetoric, Review, Revision in Technical and Professional Writing.”

What happens when machines and humans write together? Could A.I. machines someday be our co-authors? This talk will survey the landscape of artificial intelligence and machine rhetorics to explore “assistive writing technologies” – commonly known as ‘bots – that are increasingly incorporated into the writing process, already in use, for example, by news wire services to draft sports and financial reports. We may soon live in a world where most day-to-day writing tasks do not begin with a human creating a first draft but with a machine assembling one from a personal “archive of words.” This talk will begin to answer how writers and teachers of writing might think about this world of cyborg writing.

Q/A to follow. Admission is free, and all are welcome while open seating lasts. Hope to see you there!

Bill Hart-Davidson is Associate Dean for Research, Associate Professor and Associate Chairperson in the Department of Writing, Rhetoric and American Cultures at Michigan State University, and a Senior Researcher at Writing in Digital Environments (WIDE) Research at MATRIX. He teaches courses in technical communication, interaction design, web authoring, & research methods to name a few. His research interests lie at the intersection of technical communication, rhetoric theory and user experience in such areas as visualizing knowledge work processes, content management, and related areas. This work contributes to studies in the digital humanities as well as his home discipline of writing studies (a.k.a. rhetoric & composition). He is also a founding director of an educational software company, Drawbridge LLC, and an inventor of a commercial software service called Eli Review.

Fuller BIO information and several of his publications are available at http://billhd.com/