Folk elements of a composer's home country square off against the modern edge of technology in this concert of extremes by Dr. Eric Allen and the students of the Symphonic Band.





Spanish composer Joaquín Turina solidified a national reputation and a truly Spanish symphonic tradition by writing the Sinfonia Sevillana. Deriving inspiration from Andalusian music, the movements illustrate the city of Seville, the Guadalupe river, and a Moorish suburb of Seville by including nationally familiar folk melodies and rhythms.





Turning toward a more contemporary tension, the band will then perform Steven Bryant's epic Ecstatic Waters. Described by the composer as "W.B. Yeats meets Ray Kurzweil in the Matrix," electronic elements (including an amplified clarinet subject to live effects) help the piece explore complicated concepts of mythology and symbolism in a musically confrontational way.