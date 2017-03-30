Join us for a special seminar event featuring National Geographic photographer, Jim Richardson on Thursday, March 30th from 3:30-5:00 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom B. Jim Richardson will be giving a presentation titled, "Who Will Feed Planet Earth?" This seminar is co-hosted by the Department of Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering and the Climate Science Center and is sponsored by the College of Education. This event is free and open to the public so come on out and spread the word. Refreshments will be provided!

Jim Richardson has been a photographer for 30 years and has photographed over 30 stories for National Geographic and is a contributing editor for Traveler Magazine. He uses his camera to document global agricultural practices and environmental challenges. Click here to check out Jim's website that contains his portfolios, National Geographic issues he has been involved in, and more.