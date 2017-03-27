Join director Duane Hill and the students of the Concert Band for a performance where distinctly American music, composers, and texts are brought to the fore. Vigor and liveliness will begin and end the program, as Philip Sparke's Barn Dance and Cowboy Hymn gets things started while Edwin Franko Goldman's timeless march titled Chimes of Liberty will usher out the evening in grandstand fashion.





Adaptations of source materials come from David DeBoor Canfield's blithely humorous Yankee Doodle Fanfareture and Barbara Lambrecht's wind band setting of celebrated American choral composer Randall Thompson's The Best of Rooms. And in raucously Vaudevillian fashion, the band will set the tone for the sad tale of the Mudville Nine as School of Music staff member Ben Robinette narrates the classic American baseball poem "Casey at the Bat" to an original score by Randol Bass.