Second Cup of Coffee with Staff Senate
The Staff Senate would like to invite all staff members to our monthly Second Cup of Coffee event on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:30 am in The Masked Rider Lobby located at the sound end of the Jones AT&T Football Stadium.  Parking is available in the Commuter C1 parking lot.

We will bring the coffee and bagels, you bring your co-workers!
3/21/2017

Jennifer Offutt

jennifer.offutt@ttu.edu

EDUC Administration General

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 3/22/2017

The Masked Rider Lobby at the south end of Jones AT&T Football Stadium

