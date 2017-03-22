|
The Staff Senate would like to invite all staff members to our monthly Second Cup of Coffee event on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:30 am in The Masked Rider Lobby located at the sound end of the Jones AT&T Football Stadium. Parking is available in the Commuter C1 parking lot.
We will bring the coffee and bagels, you bring your co-workers!
|Posted:
3/21/2017
Originator:
Jennifer Offutt
Email:
jennifer.offutt@ttu.edu
Department:
EDUC Administration General
Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 3/22/2017
Location:
The Masked Rider Lobby at the south end of Jones AT&T Football Stadium
