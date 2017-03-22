The Staff Senate would like to invite all staff members to our monthly Second Cup of Coffee event on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:30 am in The Masked Rider Lobby located at the sound end of the Jones AT&T Football Stadium. Parking is available in the Commuter C1 parking lot.



We will bring the coffee and bagels, you bring your co-workers!

Posted:

3/21/2017



Originator:

Jennifer Offutt



Email:

jennifer.offutt@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Administration General



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Date: 3/22/2017



Location:

The Masked Rider Lobby at the south end of Jones AT&T Football Stadium



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

