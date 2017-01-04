Summary: On Saturday, April 1st, join the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, and the Roots Music Institute for Ye Carnevale of Fooles, a street festival and evening dance! Live music and dance, jugglers and mimes, street trucks, fun, and much more! All ages, family friendly, free admission.
Featured VMC ensembles:
Afternoon (from 3pm): Celtic Ensemble | Bal-folk TTU (French folk)| Early Music Estampie Band (medieval)| Balkan Ensemble | Tango Ensemble | Mariachi Los Matadores
Evening (from 7pm): OPEN DANCE: Bal-folk TTU | Hub City Contra (American old-time)
Schedule
|
Time
|
Ice House
|
|
|
|
|
3-3:30
|
Celtic/Bal-folk
|
|
3:30-3:45
|
Brothers Grimm & Fiddlers
|
|
3:45-4:15
|
Early Music
|
|
4:15-4:30
|
Bal-folk
|
|
4:30-5:00
|
Balkan
|
|
5:00-5:15
|
Tech Irish Set-Dancers
|
|
5:15-5:45
|
Tango
|
|
5:45-6:00
|
|
|
6:00-6:30
|
Mariachi
|
|
6:30-6:45
|
|
|
|
|
|
7:00-9:00
|
Evening set: Bal-folk / Contra
More information: christopher.smith@ttu.edu 806 438 5067 | roger.landes@ttu.edu
Facebook “Event”: https://www.facebook.com/events/268690820243238/