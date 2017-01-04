TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Carnevale of Fooles Apr 1 street fest & dance!

Summary: On Saturday, April 1st, join the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, and the Roots Music Institute for Ye Carnevale of Fooles, a street festival and evening dance! Live music and dance, jugglers and mimes, street trucks, fun, and much more! All ages, family friendly, free admission.

Featured VMC ensembles:

Afternoon (from 3pm): Celtic Ensemble | Bal-folk TTU (French folk)| Early Music Estampie Band (medieval)| Balkan Ensemble | Tango Ensemble | Mariachi Los Matadores

Evening (from 7pm): OPEN DANCE: Bal-folk TTU | Hub City Contra (American old-time)

Schedule

Time

Ice House

 

 

 

3-3:30

Celtic/Bal-folk

 

3:30-3:45

Brothers Grimm & Fiddlers


3:45-4:15

Early Music

 

4:15-4:30

Bal-folk

4:30-5:00

Balkan

 

5:00-5:15

Tech Irish Set-Dancers

5:15-5:45

Tango

 

5:45-6:00

 

6:00-6:30

Mariachi

 

6:30-6:45

 

 

 

 

7:00-9:00

Evening set: Bal-folk / Contra

 More information: christopher.smith@ttu.edu 806 438 5067 | roger.landes@ttu.edu

 Facebook “Event”: https://www.facebook.com/events/268690820243238/
Posted:
3/20/2017

Originator:
CHRISTOPHER J Smith

Email:
christopher.smith@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Time: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/1/2017

Location:
Louise Hopkins Underwood for the Center of the Arts

