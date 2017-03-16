Power has now been restored at the University Data Center and Data Center staff are working diligently to bring all IT Services back online. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this incident and will provide confirmation as soon as all services have been restored. Thank you for your continued patience. If you still experience issues after services have been restored, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

3/16/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





