Title: “The Attribute Uncertainty Effect: How the Deliberation of Common Information Can Create Biased Judgments”

BIO: Deidre Popovich is an Assistant Professor of Marketing in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University. She has a Ph.D. in Business from Emory University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. She also has an MA in Organizational Communication from Michigan State University and a BA in Public Relations from Western Michigan University. Her research focuses on consumer psychology, including how decision contexts and information cues can influence consumer decision-making and self-control. Her previous industry experience includes working as a marketing research manager for a national nonprofit organization and as a strategy consultant for a top-ten healthcare consulting firm.

Please join us on April 19 Wednesday in Media & Communication Bldg. Room 153 at noon-1 pm for a Brownbag/Brainstorming session. This is a FREE event! Faculty, staff, and students from all disciplines are welcome to attend!