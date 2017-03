Come join fellow Tech Italians in a low-impact exercise routine, held at the REC in room 121. No knowledge of Italian is required, but welcome!

Posted:

3/21/2017



Originator:

Michele Moore



Email:

michele.moore@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:50 AM

Event Date: 3/23/2017



Location:

REC room 121



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Athletics

Rec Sports Programming