Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance presents DanceTech: Triggered March 30-April 1, 2017 on the Maedgen Mainstage, located at 2812 18th Street between Boston and Flint Avenues. Curtain times for the 2016-2017 Mainstage Theatre season are 7:30 p.m.

In DanceTech: Triggered, TTU Dance faculty and Bohny Family Fund guest artist, Nicole Wolcott, invite thoughts about things that "set us off": guns, aging and memory loss, addictions, chemistry, cultural history, and in Wolcott's work in particular, the pleasure inherent in the moving body—what she coins "the joy of dance." Nicole Wolcott is a choreographer, teacher and performer based in Brooklyn, NY. Called "One of today's finest dance comedians and a knockout dancer," by the New York Times, Nicole has enjoyed a long career with dance companies, rock bands and video artists around the country.

The production features dancers who audition and are accepted into the University Dance Company, a TTU student organization advised by TTU dance faculty Ali Duffy and Kyla Olson. UDC is an elite company, comprised of strong dance technicians and performers. The concert will feature choreography from Cher Anabo, Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, Ali Duffy, Erin Harold-Alvardo, Nicole McClam, Kris Olson, Kyla Olson, and Bohny Family Fund guest artist Nicole Wolcott. It will also feature costume design by Melissa L. Merz, sound design by Jacob Henry, and lighting design by Andrea Bilkey, Jacob Charlebois, Kayla Flint, Winston Limauge, Casey Mann, and Joshua Whitt.

Tickets for DanceTech: Triggered are $18 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech Students. For more information please call the Maedgen Theatre box office at (806) 742-3603.