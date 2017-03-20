University Student Housing is offering $500.00 per semester scholarships for students who currently live on campus and will live on campus for the 2017-2018 academic year. Apply at www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php or go to www.depts.ttu.edu/housing for the USH home page, then Services, and then Scholarships. The Scholarship page contains a full description of each available scholarship with the criteria and the application. The extended deadline is Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.