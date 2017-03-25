The March session of Come and See is planned for Saturday, March 25. 20-30 objects will be discussed in context by the Curator of Clothing and Textiles, Dr. Marian Ann Montgomery.





The sessions will begin at 10:30 and run until noon in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium which is accessed from the west side of the building along Indiana. The doors will open at 10:15 and if you arrive after 10:45 please plan to come in through the north entrance which faces 4th street. As in the past identical programs will be presented on Thursday and Saturday of the particular week so please register for the session that is most convenient for you.





Please RSVP to Dr. Montgomery at marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5146 so that your name will be on the attendee list.



