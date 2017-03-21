The Faculty & Staff Veterans Association (FSVA) will conduct its' semester meeting on March 29th, from 1:30 to 3:00 pm in the ATLC, main library building, west basement, Conference Room 54.





Agenda items for the meeting will be:

- Review and discuss the FSVA by-laws

- Calendar of events

- Upcoming officer elections





We hope to see you there!





If you are a Faculty or Staff Veteran and new to Texas Tech or are not currently on the FSVA mailing list, please send an email to FSVA@ttu.edu requesting to be added.