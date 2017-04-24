TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Battle of the Halls University Blood Drive: Pre-schedule an appointment
Mark your calendars now to participate in the bi-annual Battle of the Halls university-wide blood drives! 

VOLUNTEER

If you would like to volunteer assisting with registration during the Battle of the Halls, please visit www.rha.ttu.edu/BloodDrive  (Volunteers that are unable to donate are eligible for incentives such as t-shirts and food.) 

Donate: 

Pre-scheduling an appointment helps ensure short wait times, enough t-shirts and food, and plenty of staffing. To pre-schedule a donation time, visit any residence hall office or visit  https://www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op and search for "TTUBattle" in the Code field.




Monday, April 24th 

SUB Red Raider Lounge 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm

Tuesday, April 25th 

SUB Red Raider Lounge 

 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm

Wednesday, April 26th 

SUB Red Raider Lounge 

 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday, April 27th 

SUB Red Raider Lounge 

 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm

Friday, April 28th 

SUB Red Raider Lounge 

 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm

For more information, visit: www.rha.ttu.edu/BloodDrive
4/10/2017

Craig Kuehnert

craig.kuehnert@ttu.edu

University Student Housing

All Day Event
Event Date: 4/24/2017

Student Union Red Raider Lounge

