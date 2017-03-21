Tuesday, March 21



11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Panel

Hosted by Society for Technical Communication

SUB Mesa Room

During this interactive discussion with scholars of disability studies, The Society for Technical Communication (STC) student chapter hopes to explore concepts of diversity in communication to include accessibility for a range of readers. From the rhetorical complexities of closed captioning to the accessible information design of wayfinding material, Dr. Sean Zdenek and PhD students Leah Heilig and Angela Shaffer will speak for a portion of the panel before engaging in discussion with the audience.



Dr. Zdenek will present on work influenced by his award-winning book Reading Sounds, which has been described as “one of the most original new books I’ve ever read” (Brenda Brueggemann, University of Louisville). Leah Heilig will provide an overview of a previous study involving interactive, campus maps as a digital artifact which consistently fails to account for context of use. It will then discuss possible next steps in moving toward policy definitions of accessibility that extend beyond web standards. Angela Shaffer will discuss how we can learn about diversity simply by experiencing the process of adapting content to fit the needs of users outside of individual demographics through her classroom lessons in captioning videos for clients without the resources to do so.





5:15-6:45 PM

Difficult Discussions: Intersectionality

Hosted by the Black Graduate Student Organization in partnership with the Student Counseling Center

SUB Red Raider Ballroom

Please join us to engage in discussions about intersectionality and the many ways in which our identities can be privileged and marginalized. The difficult discussion is designed to engage students, staff, and faculty from diverse backgrounds in dialogue to promote learning, growth, and understanding amongst our campus community. This event is free and open to all!



7:00 PM

In it Together

Hosted by Cross Cultural Advancement Center

SUB Red Raider Ballroom

"In It Together" is a 65-minute, 3 actor, multimedia theatrical production performed by the Los Angeles based production group, Will & Company. In It Together takes audiences on a journey through America's history on inclusion, multiculturalism, and diversity. Topics of the stories performed include race discrimination, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, diversity in the military, and Right of the Soil. Admission is free and open to the entire TTU and Lubbock community.



7:00 PM

Out of Order Film

Hosted by LGBTQIA

SUB Red Raider Lounge

In this groundbreaking feature documentary, the complex and painful struggles faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer faith leaders take center stage as they confront entrenched bigotry and work to build loving support within their churches. "Absolutely riveting and deeply moving." - Elizabeth C. Jones, Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker