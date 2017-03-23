Thursday, March 23







11:00-2:00 PM

Diversity Art Exhibit

Hosted by TAB

SUB North Plaza

Stop by the Diversity Week art Exhibition! Come and see what your fellow Red Raiders have created as they aim to spread the message of inclusivity and the appreciation of diversity.



2:30-4:00 PM

Allies' Roundtable: Intersectionality of Faith and the LGBTQIA Community

Hosted by LGBTQIA

SUB Mesa Room

Have you ever wanted to know more about the intersectionality of faith and the LGBTQIA community? Does the boundaries of organized religion include space and affirmation of varying sexual orientations and/or gender identities? What roles does social justice have in religious organizations? If any of these questions interest you, please consider joining in this ally roundtable. Registration is required March 15; space is limited.



3:00-5:00 PM

Good Times-HY Block Party

Hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha

Urbanovsky Park

A social event giving the opportunity for more people to meet new friends with the enjoyment of barbecue and games such as basketball, volleyball, and football. Free food, games, and music will be provided.



5:00-6:00 PM

Expand Your Definition of Diversity Panel

Hosted by Staff Senate

Escondido Theatre

The definition of Diversity is different for each individual. Diversity is much more than race, ethnicity, and Gender. Participants will hear from a panel of Texas Tech Employees who have made it their life's mission of "expanding their definition of diversity." Panelist will provide alternative ways in which TTU students, faculty, and staff can define "diversity" such as: marital status, height/weight, working styles, and religious practices (just to name a few).





6:00-8:30 PM

Noche De Cuentos

Hosted by the TTU Library

SUB Matador Room

Join us for a speaker/storyteller showcase featuring individuals from our diverse faculty and the Lubbock community. Hear from Dr. René Saldaña, Dr. Julie Chang, and Mr. Eric Strong and headliner Kalpulli Yaocenoxtili/Indigenous Roots will be performing. This event is free to all.



7:00-8:00 PM

Diversity in the Dark

Hosted by University Student Housing

SUB Red Raider Lounge

Ever want to ask someone about diversity but felt like you couldn't? Come and engage in a conversation about all things Diversity and Social Justice. There will be a panel of diverse social justice advocates to answer any and all questions related to social justice in an anonymous and stress-free environment. Oh, did we forget to mention... it's all done in the dark!



10:00 PM

Thursday Night Movie: LION

Hosted by TAB and Hospitality Services

SUB Escondido Theatre

Come out and enjoy the movie Lion for free and get a free popcorn & drink voucher from Hospitality Services.