Friday, March 24







11:00-1:00 PM

Faculty/Staff Allies Training

Hosted by the Student Counseling Center

SUB Soapsuds Room



12:00-1:20 PM

Bear Witness: When #SayHerName is Not Enough - Showcase Kimberle Crenshaw: The Urgency of Intersectionality, TED Talk (2016, TEDWomen)

Hosted by Women's Studies

Human Sciences Rm 173

Now more than ever, it's important to look boldly at the reality of race and gender bias — and understand how the two can combine to create even more harm. Kimberlé Crenshaw uses the term "intersectionality" to describe this phenomenon; as she says, if you're standing in the path of multiple forms of exclusion, you're likely to get hit by both. In this moving talk, she calls on us to bear witness to this reality and speak up for victims of prejudice.



5:00 – 7:00 PM

GSAC Diversity Event

Hosted by the Graduate Student Advisory Council

Graduate Center, Basement of West Administration Building

All graduate students are invited to the GSAC Diversity Event for Trivia games, Henna, International Food, International Music and prizes.



7:00-10:00 PM

Eta Upsilon's Best Dance Crew "Stroll Like An Alpha"

Hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha

Human Sciences 169

A stroll competition among women hosted by members of Alpha Phi Alpha. Women are coached by members to mimic the movements of the fraternity in 3 different segments of performance (intro, slow, and live). They will be judged based on how well they alter Alpha moves to make them their own and there will be a cash prize for the winner.