The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech will host our annual Burkhart Walk for Autism Awareness on April 30th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Join us as we walk to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorders while also celebrating the lives of individuals living with autism, their families, and the professionals who work with them.

In addition to walking, there will be inflatables, games, and other activities for children. Community agency representatives and autism service providers will also be on hand to share information about resources available in our area. You may register as a team or as an individual walker. There is no registration fee, but donations are welcome. Due to venue regulations, no pets or food allowed inside the soccer complex. For more information or to register online visit www.burkhartcenter.org.