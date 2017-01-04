The Symposium, co-sponsored by Sowoon Arts and Heritage and the Museum of TTU ,brings scholars from South Korea, TTU, and the Lubbock community to deepen the understanding of the cultural heritage of both South Korea and America. Maestro David Cho, director of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, will discuss wedding music and then demonstrate onstage its significance on the piano. Prof. Rachel Anderson of TTU will compare wedding costumes of different eras and cultures, and Dr. Joseph Hodes, also of TTU, will explain Indian marriage customs and then demonstrate their significance. A panel discussion involving the speakers and the audience, moderated by Dr. Mark Charney, Director of the TTU School of Theater and Dance will follow. After the intermission, Dr. Myungwon Yoon from South Korea will lecture briefly and lead an authentic Korean Traditional Wedding Ceremony. A reception open to all performers and the audience will follow.

3/30/2017



Charles Olivier



charles.olivier@ttu.edu



School of Music



1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

4/1/2017



Helen Devitt Jones Auditorium and Sculpture Court Museum of TTU, 4th Street and Indiana Avenue (West Entrance) Lubbock, Texas 79409



