You may be eligible to participate in the project if:

-You are a mother of a 3- to 5-year-old child

-You and your child are English speaking

-Your child does not have severe emotional or cognitive disabilities

-You are older than 18 years old

You and your child will be asked to visit us at a convenient time. Your child will watch short video clips and take a cognitive-developmental test. You will complete some surveys. It will take about two hours. You will receive $30 and your child will receive a small trinket.



For more information, you may contact the following:

Dr. Yoojin Chae at yoojin.chae@ttu.edu

Ivette Noriega at ivette.noriega@ttu.edu (graduate student assistant)

Jennifer Harris at jennifer.k.harris@ttu.edu (graduate student assistant)

You may also call 806-834-2660 for more information on this project.



This study has been approved by the IRB at Texas Tech University