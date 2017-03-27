Dr. Michael Taylor of Santa Clara University will be coming to Texas Tech to give a lecture entitled "Etruscan Identity and Service in the Roman Army." At noon in the Qualia Room (Foreign Languages Building Basement room 09) will hold a question and answer session. At 5:30pm in the Escondido Theater (SUB), he will give his talk. Please come and hear from an expert in the field of Classics.

Dr. Taylor received his PhD in Greek and Roman History at UC Berkeley and was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Clements Center at UT Austin. He currently teaches in the Department of Classics at Santa Clara University. He has published and presented widely on ancient Greek and Roman military tactics, battles, and finances, as well as on victory monuments and other material evidence from Rome and the Hellenistic kingdoms. In addition, he was recognized with several awards for his military service in Kosovo and Iraq.

Sponsored by: The Classical Society and Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures