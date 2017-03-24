Would you like to spend time playing with and learning about children under the age of 5?



Join us summer I either on campus at the Child Development Research Center (CDRC) or off campus at the Texas Tech Early Head Start program (EHS)



HDFS 3311.001 - work with children 0-2 at the CDRC (CRN 36760)

HDFS 3311.002 - work with children 0-2 at EHS (CRN 36761)

HDFS 3313.001 - work with children 2-5 at the CDRC (CRN 36770)



**enrollment permits and criminal history checks required for all classes