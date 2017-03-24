TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Are you interested in young children?
Would you like to spend time playing with and learning about children under the age of 5?

Join us summer I either on campus at the Child Development Research Center (CDRC) or off campus at the Texas Tech Early Head Start program (EHS)

HDFS 3311.001 - work with children 0-2 at the CDRC (CRN 36760)
HDFS 3311.002 - work with children 0-2 at EHS (CRN 36761)
HDFS 3313.001 - work with children 2-5 at the CDRC (CRN 36770)

**enrollment permits and criminal history checks required for all classes
Posted:
3/24/2017

Originator:
Stacy Johnson

Email:
stacy.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
Child Development Research Center


Categories