|
Would you like to spend time playing with and learning about children under the age of 5?
Join us summer I either on campus at the Child Development Research Center (CDRC) or off campus at the Texas Tech Early Head Start program (EHS)
HDFS 3311.001 - work with children 0-2 at the CDRC (CRN 36760)
HDFS 3311.002 - work with children 0-2 at EHS (CRN 36761)
HDFS 3313.001 - work with children 2-5 at the CDRC (CRN 36770)
**enrollment permits and criminal history checks required for all classes
|Posted:
3/24/2017
Originator:
Stacy Johnson
Email:
stacy.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
Child Development Research Center
