Sport Management Majors: If you are interested in a summer internship, now is the time to register for SPMT 4076. You can go home for the summer, do an internship, possibly get paid, and receive 3 hours or 6 hours of credit. Students are responsible for finding their internships. You must be a senior and a sport management major. A staggering 95% of employers say that a candidate's experience is a factor in hiring decisions. Take you career plans for a test drive and do an internship!

Posted:

3/24/2017



Originator:

Donna Torres



Email:

donna.torres@ttu.edu



Department:

Kinesiology and Sport Management



Event Date: 6/6/2017



Location:

Kinesiology and Sport Management



