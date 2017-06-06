TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sport Management Majors - Summer Internship
Sport Management Majors: If you are interested in a summer internship, now is the time to register for SPMT 4076.  You can go home for the summer, do an internship, possibly get paid, and receive 3 hours or 6 hours of credit.  Students are responsible for finding their internships.  You must be a senior and a sport management major.  A staggering 95% of employers say that a candidate's experience is a factor in hiring decisions.  Take you career plans for a test drive and do an internship!
3/24/2017

Donna Torres

donna.torres@ttu.edu

Kinesiology and Sport Management

Event Date: 6/6/2017

Kinesiology and Sport Management


