The College of Media & Communication is hosting its third annual student startup pitch competition with the Lone Startup, an entrepreneurial competition open to undergraduate students at Texas Tech University.

Inspired by the ABC television series “Shark Tank,” the Lone Startup lets students pitch ideas on the topics of sports media, gaming, social media, digital entertainment, news and information, public advocacy and activism or innovative e-commerce.

This year’s theme is COMMunity. COMMunity conveys innovative ideas that involve COMMUNICATION, and/or UNITY. Ideas for tools and technologies, such as an app, that may aid in informing, persuading, or entertaining communities broadly defined are encouraged.

The Lone Startup serves as feeder into other media-themed national competitions such as the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) PILOT Innovation Challenge and Student Startup Madness.

Previous Lone Startup competition finalists have gone on to success nationally. Noelle Vela, a 2014 public relations graduate and 2016 master's in mass communication graduate, received the NAB Education Foundation's 2016 award for "Excellence in Innovative Technology" for Vozra, an app to engage young Hispanics in the 2016 presidential election.

Last year's Lone Startup contest runner-up Town Wave placed in the Field of 64 out of several hundred entries in this year's national Student Startup Madness competition. The local musician discovery platform, which was co-founded by 2016 Media Strategies Student of the Year recipient Dalton Dellsperger, plans to hold a launch party at this year's SXSW Music Festival.

Students can submit ideas individually or as part of a team. If they choose to form a team, at least one member must be a student in the College of Media & Communication.

For more information, contact Assistant Professor Geoffrey Graybeal at 806-834-6985 or email studentstartup.comc@ttu.edu.

The deadline to apply is March 24.

To apply to compete in this year’s Lone Startup Competition, click here: