This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on Pariah. Though she acts in a traditional, feminine way around her religious parents, Bronx teenager Alike comfortably expresses her lesbian identity and sexuality among her friends. Eventually, her worlds will collide and Alike will have to fully embrace her true self. The film is written and directed by Dee Rees.



A discussion led by Jody Randall and Michael Borshuk follows the film. Jody Randall is the director of the LGBTQIA office in the TTU Center for Campus Life. Michael Borshuk is an associate professor in the English department at TTU whose work focuses on African American literature and cultural studies.



Admission is $3 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-pariah.We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



April 5, 2017: Pariah

May 3, 2017:Tangerine



Thank you, organizers Dr. Allison Whitney, Dr. Don Lavigne, Dr. Elizabeth Sharp, Dr. Michael Borshuk, Dr. Dana Weiser



For more information, please contact dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center, and TTU RISE.