The nonprofit organization Give More HUGS, dedicated to providing students in need tools for learning, will host its annual book drive now through April 7, 2017. The goal is to collect as many books as possible to spread the love of reading. The books will be signed with words of encouragement and delivered to students in need in our area. We are pleased to announce that the Burkhart Center is a collection site this year. Board books, picture books, fiction, non-fiction, and comics are accepted. Drop off new or gently used children's books at the Burkhart Center, 2902 18th Street, in order to help students in need develop a love for learning, reading, and creativity through books.